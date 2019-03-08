PSD: Iohannis does not understand economy, does not know to read budget

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) maintains that President Klaus Iohannis "does not understand economy," "does not know to read a budget," but blocks the current Government, "instead of apologizing," after the Constitutional Court rejected his notification against the Budget Law.

"Instead of apologizing, after the Constitutional Court has rejected his notification against the Budget Law, Iohannis insists on blocking the PSD Government in the hope that the citizens will not vote for this party at the upcoming elections. (...) In fact, Iohannis does not understand economy. He proved it even on Wednesday when he showed us that he did not know how to read a draft budget. He said that local administrations would receive one billion lei less, although in reality the draft budget proposes 4.6 billion more," according to a PSD release issued on Friday for AGERPRES.The Social-Democrats also say that the real problem of local communities is not the budget proposed by PSD, which allocates extra money, "but the fact that Iohannis has blocked the budget.""The real problem of local communities is not the budget proposed by PSD, which allocates extra money but the fact that Iohannis has blocked the budget. For this reason, the local elected officials cannot collect 100pct of the income tax, but only 71.5pct, as it was stipulated in last year's budget. Also because of Iohannis, mayors cannot start new investments worth about 5 billion lei."