PSD leader Ciolacu: We established to file notification about legal conflict of a constitutional nature regarding designation of PM

The presidents of the two chambers of Parliament are going to file a notification with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the legal conflict of a constitutional nature related to the designation of the Prime Minister, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, interim leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), on Monday announced.

"We've had a prolonged meeting with our colleagues in the territory and we've made a strategy for this masquerade with the proposal of now designated Prime Minister, or the dismissed Prime Minister, for it's not clear for us how to call Mr. Orban right now. We have established that the president of the Chamber of Deputies and the president of the Senate will submit a notification regarding the legal conflict of a constitutional nature. We will wait for the answer of the Court, even if it does not stop the action. This is not for the first time when the Orban Government comes with inventions. But we owe it to the Romanians to at least make sure that these things don't happen again in the future," stated Ciolacu, at the end of the Executive Committee meeting of the PSD, which took place at the Parliament Palace.He added that he looked a little into the governing programme "of the Government no one will vote for."