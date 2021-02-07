PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, online meetings with several European officials in first half of week

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu will have a series of online meetings with European officials in the first half of next week, including Nicolas Schmit, European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights and Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, informs a press release of the Social Democratic Party sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

According to the cited source, on Monday, there are meetings scheduled in the agenda, starting with 13:00 hrs, with Sergei Stanishev, president of the Party of European Socialists, and from 15:00 hrs Marcel Ciolacu will meet with Nicolas Schmit, European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights.

The agenda also includes a meeting with Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight and head of PES Eastern Europe, and from 18:00 hrs with Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms.On Tuesday, starting with 17:00 hrs, Marcel Ciolacu will have a meeting with European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans, and from 18:00 hrs there will be a meeting with Ismail Ertug, the Vice-President of the S&D Group and Member of the executive board of the Europa-SPD.On Wednesday, starting with 16:00 hrs, the PSD leader will meet with Christophe Rouillon, the leader of the PES Group in the European Committee of the Regions."This series of meetings demonstrates that PSD is today a reliable partner both at European level and within the European Social Democratic family. The Social Democratic Party must connect to the European debate on the main topics of interest: the fair ecological transition, access to European funds, the European minimum wage or workers' rights. I will also address in the discussions with senior European officials two extremely important issues for Romania: the fight against the pandemic and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. These are topics where there are issues and delays domestically and I would like to find those solutions that really benefit the Romanian citizens and the Romanian economy," PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu was quoted as saying in the release.