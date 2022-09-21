PSD opposes raises in lawmakers' pay

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will tell its ruling coalition partners that the provisions in a bill recently adopted by the Senate updating pay to dignitaries should not apply to lawmakers and other categories of public servants, but only to local state officials.

"PSD will tell the governing coalition that the provisions of the bill adopted by the Senate regarding the updating of the pay to dignitaries should not apply to lawmakers and other civil servants, but only to local state officials. If a raise is justified for the latter, considering that their pay is low and still calculated against the minimum wage of 2018, in the case of lawmakers and other heads of public bodies, such a measure would be inappropriate, in the current economic context," PSD says in a press statement released on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

PSD also says that during the vote in the Senate they drew attention to this aspect even through a speech of the leader of the PSD floor group in the Senate Radu Oprea, who said: "The proposal of the Social Democratic Party in the Government of Romania will be that only point C (local state officials) in Annex IX be subject to this regulation."