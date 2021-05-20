PSD requests dismissal of Minister of Economy following complete annulment of Measure 3

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) requests the dismissal of the Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui, following the failure of Measure 3, announces a party's release sent to AGERPRES.

"PSD requests that Prime Minister Florin Citu and the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis immediately dismiss the Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui, following the complete annulment of Measure 3 - Investment Grants for SMEs. PSD also demands that Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) be consistent with the principles it has waved so far before the eyes of the voters and to withdraw the political support for Minister Nasui, so that he can be replaced as soon as possible by a competent person," the PSD release reads.

According to PSD, "by canceling Measure 3, following the launch of the National Anticorruption Directorate's investigation, the Government admits either the fraud committed through the interventions of the Minister of Economy, or its boundless incompetence in managing this program that affects over 27,000 SMEs and compromises the relocation of 550 million euros from European funds in the financial exercise 2013-2020.""In both cases, any extra day with Minister Nasui at the head of the Economy is an act of defiance against Romanian entrepreneurs and marks the entry into complicity of those who may decide to replace him. After the mockery of more than 27,000 companies that placed their hopes in accessing European funds and spent money and time to register in Measure 3, Romanian entrepreneurs can no longer trust Minister Nasui, a fact which requires his immediate replacement," the social-democrats say.