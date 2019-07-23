PSD's Dancila meets ALDE's Tariceanu, Pro Romania's Ponta to discuss maxmising election chances

National leader of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila on Monday met leader of the extra-parliamentary Pro Romania Party Victor Ponta and national leader of PSD's junior partner Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu, without making any decision on this year's presidential election, but starting talks to maximise their chances of winning the election.

"I had a meeting today with at Vila Lac both with Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta and with ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu Tariceanu. We discussed a co-operation agreement for the presidential election this autumn; we discussed governance and the way we see a common path going forward. (...) I did not get an answer from Pro Romania's national leader Victor Ponta, as, in fact, I haven't asked him for one yet; there were issues we discussed for which an answer is due by August 3. I also talked with Mr Calin Popescu Tariceanu. We talked about governance, about how we want to design some governance measures better and we even talked about a restructuring of the government in the autumn of this year when parliamentary activity resumes," Dancila told Antena 3 private broadcaster on Monday.She added that no decision was yet made to support the PSD presidential candidate. "As you know, Mr Tariceanu wants to run as an ALDE candidate. Otherwise, PSD decided to move on with a PSD candidate and decide tomorrow who that person will be," added Dancila.Asked if the outcome of the talks could be considered a failure or a blockage, Dancila answered in the negative."It is by no means a blockage or a failure. I think it is the beginning of discussions with the two parties leading to the maximisation of the chances of winning the presidential election. (...) It is normal that before the appointment of the candidate there are certain discussions. It is normal in a democracy for many people to want to run. I think things will be quiet after the nomination of the candidate, and I think that each and every one will then evaluate his or her chances when running. It is normal for Mr Calin Popescu-Tariceanu to endorse his party's own candidate, as it is also normal for PSD to do the same. It is normal for PSD to move on with its own candidate and thus to show in some way the percentage or the confidence they enjoy, to win public trust," said Dancila.Regarding the discussions that will take place Tuesday at a convention of the party leadership, Dancila pointed out that it is normal for her to listen to each colleague and every county chapter chair."It is important to see what the thinking is, what the confidence each candidate enjoys, how the presidential candidate sees the election. There will be an open dialogue that will end with a vote, and after the vote the whole party should fall in line with the winner, because we have to show unity and win the presidential election," said Dancila.