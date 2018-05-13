Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea suspects that President Klaus Iohannis "could have a secret protocol signed with the parallel state."
On Sunday evening, Dragnea told a Romania TV broadcast that the head of the state has no reason not to promulgate the justice laws, which already have the vote of Parliament and were declared to be constitutional.
"He said he would sent them back to Parliament after they return from the [Constitutional] Court, which says what? That he is not interested whether they are constitutional or not, he is not interested in the correlation between certain articles, and he is only interested that these laws enter into force as late as possible. And what does this mean? For it makes one think he has a secret protocol signed with the parallel state. Which could be his interest when he exposes himself so much, when he exposes himself while being fully aware, and blocks the coming into force of such laws adopted by the Romanian Parliament - which is the only authority with legislative power in Romania, such laws supported by the associations of magistrates and declared constitutional by the Constitutional Court, which he still don't want to see coming into force," said the Social Democrat leader.