PSD's Drangea: I understand the President and PNL don't want referendum on family; we won't give up

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea on Thursday said that he understands President Klaus Iohannis and the National Liberal Party (PNL) don't want the referendum regarding the definition of the term family, mentioning that he feels very high pressures from European Socialists not to conduct this referendum, but that the PSD would not give up.

"We want to organise a very wide meeting to show our support for the traditional family. It is a thing which I believe very much in. It is a topic of a huge importance for the Romanian society. PSD, overall, supports this thing and it is not a meeting of PSD exclusively, but it is a meeting made to show our support for that. I have already spoken to my colleagues, we are in the preparations, we are going to set up the date and the place. It isn't very easy to find in Bucharest a place for a very large meeting. At the same time, we must set the date, because we have to see what happens with the modification of the referendum law. I understood, I don't know if it's accurate, that the president wants to challenge the law with the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania], therefore there are delays. Depending on what happens on a legislative level, we'll decide on this meeting's data," Dragnea told Antena 3.He sent 'all those who want to prevent this referendum' that the PSD will not give up.

AGERPRES .