PSD won't oppose referendum tabled by President, yet won't accept Romania to be attacked on fake issues

The Social Democratic Party (main at rule PSD, ed. n.) will not be against the organisation of a referendum tabled by President Klaus Iohannis and has nothing against the topics launched by the president on the Judiciary, yet it will never accept Romania to be attacked from the outside by reason of the Judiciary's fake issues, the ruling party specifies on Thursday in a release sent to AGERPRES.

"As announced before, PSD will officially express a view upon the referendum questions proposed by Iohannis only after they are released. PSD will not be against the organisation of a referendum proposed by Iohannis, yet it will never accept the reduction or cancellation of the minimum wage or the halt in the increase of incomes formulated in the ruling programme, as the opposition parties wish for. PSD has nothing against the topics launched by Iohannis on the Judiciary, yet it will never accept Romania to be attacked from the outside by reason of the fake issues in the Judiciary. The PSD MEPs will never criticise their country abroad and will never vote against Romania in the European Parliament, the way the PNL [National Liberal Party, ed.n.] or the USR [Save Romania Union, ed.n.] MEPs have done," the Social-Democrats' release stresses.

