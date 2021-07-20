PSD's Ciolacu: According to documents gathered by prosecutors, police, Clotilde Armand lost the elections

According to the documents gathered by prosecutors and the Romanian Police, Clotilde Armand lost the elections, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday evening, also announcing that, as soon as this information becomes official, PSD (Social Democratic Party) will mobilise to gather the necessary signatures to dismiss the current mayor of district 1, if she doesn't resign.

"Mrs. Clotilde Armand, according to the documents gathered by the prosecutors and the Romanian Police, lost the elections. Thus, according to the information we have, the PSD candidate, leaving aside the irregularities that clearly suggested a fraud, at this point, Mr. Tudorache, the PSD candidate, has over 1,700 extra votes of the existing ballots, of the 1,509 bags that were handed over by the District Electoral Bureau to the court, and then handed over to the SIIJ (Special Section for Investigating Crimes in Justice)," Ciolacu told Romania TV private television channel on Monday evening.

He added that "definitely, there is a massive, direct involvement of PSD" in collecting signatures for the dismissal of the mayor of district 1, if "Clotilde Armand does not accept this humiliation, that through fraud he became mayor of the district 1.""I believe that Mrs. Clotilde is not a Bolshevik and she does not take into account who counts the votes, but still takes into account the will of the Romanians and will resign. We will mobilise as only PSD knows how to do mobilise. However, we are also waiting for this information to become official. I believe in justice and I believe that an investigation will be carried out, even if a PSD member is not targeted at this moment, I believe that the investigations will be carried out to the end. The double measure is over in Romania," added Ciolacu.