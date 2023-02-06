PSD's Ciolacu admits to possible minister changes at rotating premiership handover

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said that certain ministers might be replaced the moment the PSD takes over the rotating premiership of the government, bringing to mind that the political agreement provides for four changes at the rotation.

Ciolacu said that PSD's rotation at the helm of the government will definitely take place, but not necessarily precisely on May 25.

"The prime minister will look into the governmental efficiency of the Social Democrat ministers and we will have this discussion within the coalition. I think that each of the parties will propose certain changes. (...) Some ministers must provide certain clarifications. I wouldn't want the new government to carry on with these aspects still unsettled. (...) The political agreement provides for 4 minister changes at the handover of the rotating premiership which we will discuss. They are the two ministries with approval powers - the Finance Ministry and the Justice Ministry - and the Ministry of European Funds and the Transport Ministry," Ciolacu on Sunday told private broadcaster Antena 3.

According to the PSD leader, most of the ministers will continue in the new government, and he commended ministers Marcel Bolos and Sorin Grindeanu for their work.

"There are two ministers who stood out: EU Funds Minister Marcel Bolos, who did wonders in just a short time under the conditions of the previous and the next financial year, and Transport Minister Grindeanu, who signed a 10-year high amount of contracts that also will be implemented very well. International and European bodies have praise for the two of them as well," Ciolacu added. AGERPRES