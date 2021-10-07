PSD's Ciolacu: Citu no longer allowed to do anything; he should vote for capping energy prices

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu underscored on Thursday that Prime Minister Florin Citu no longer has attributions for capping the energy prices, for which reason he should vote for the project that the PSD submitted to Parliament two weeks ago on this topic, as a Senator.

"We have a bill submitted to Parliament two weeks ago on capping energy prices and Mr Citu has never given approval for the law to enter the procedural cycle. But you will see how, on Monday, we are going to unblock the law in the Senate too and by the end of last week the law will pass Parliament," Ciolacu told a press conference.

According to the president of the Social Democrats, the leaders of the PSD parliamentary groups had discussions with the other parties and, at this point, there is a majority to pass this bill.He mentioned that many of the Government's responsibilities are taken over by the Parliament for emergencies."The Parliament works. If the Government does not work, many of the tasks are taken over by the Parliament, such as this with the price cap, which could have been done by emergency ordinance, but now the Parliament becomes Executive for the Romanians' emergencies at this time," he said.The ousted Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Wednesday that the PNL (National Liberal Party) and the Government support the capping of energy prices in Romania, and a decision in this regard would be taken at the first meeting of the Executive after resolving the political crisis.