PSD's Ciolacu: For first time in 30 years, Romania will have a budget based on projects and programs

The state budget for the next year will have a different structure, to be developed on the basis of projects and programs, Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday.

"I had a discussion (in the PSD National Political Council), I also had one with the prime minister and Mr. Caciu (FinMin). It is the first time in 30 years that in Romania we will have a budget based on projects and programs. It will be a different construction of the budget, that's why we started this procedure earlier for the approval of the state budget until the end of the year," Ciolacu stated, at the Palace of the Parliament, at the end of the meeting of the PSD leadership, Agerpres informs.

He argued that the draft budget for the next year will be approved in the Parliament at the end of November or at the latest in the first week of December.