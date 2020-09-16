PSD's Ciolacu hails speech of EC President on state of Union

The new European ambitions regarding digitization, sustainable development, foreign action, and economic and social consolidation are welcome if we desire a better future for Romanians in Europe, states the chairman of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, as he hailed, on Wednesday, the "constructive discourse" of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, regarding the state of the Union.

"The Social Democratic Party supports firmly: the protection of European employees, the creation of a European minimum wage and decent wages for those who work; a balanced digital transformation, the reduction of discrepancies between the urban and rural environment but also between European regions, the development of industrial production capacities and European innovation which, in our opinion, may help the development of Romania if we have a government with a vision; the creation of new European competencies in regards to healthcare and financing projects regarding medical infrastructure at the European level," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

The leader of the Social Democrats claims that "unfortunately, the current government has ignored this important moment which will guide European action in the coming period."

"Again the Liberals [National Liberal Party, PNL - e.n.] have showed their true face. They pretended to be interested in Europe, but their lack of reaction makes Romania count very little at European level. The new PSD desires to become again the party that took Romania into the EU, that is why together with our MEPs we will act coherently and actively in building a social and united Europe," Ciolacu also wrote.