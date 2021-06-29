PSD's Ciolacu: Ombudsperson reinstated upon PSD notification

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the Ombudsperson had been reinstated, and the Constitutional Court (CCR) unanimously confirmed that the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) had committed a horrific abuse and attacked the very essence of the rule of law.

"CCR has confirmed today, unanimously, that PNL and USR have plotted a terrible abuse and have attacked the very essence of the rule of law! Upon the notification of PSD, the Ombudsperson has been reinstated, to the despair of Citu, Orban, Barna and the rest of the cardboard anti-corruption gang. I welcome the decision of the Court to strengthen the position of this institution in defending the rights and freedoms of citizens against abuses of power," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He adds that he has seen that Ludovic Orban and Dan Barna "have already been continuing the delirium" and want a new procedure to revoke Renate Weber.

"They really don't have any reason left! They don't realize that their stupid pride will put Romania in the worst position in front of entire Europe! I order them to give up these suicidal maneuvers, which do enormous harm to the country! I am glad that the Ombudsperson is capable to resume full exercise of her duties. With all the abuses this government is preparing, Renate Weber will have a lot of work to do... I hope she will start with the GEO on cutting child allowances and the GEO on privatising the health sector," he also said, Agerpres informs.