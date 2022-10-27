 
     
PSD's Ciolacu: Should issues occur at prime minister's rotation in May, we return to Romanians' vote

Ciolacu

The social democrats will make the nomination for the position of prime minister "when the time comes", said the Social Democratic Party (PSD) chair, Marcel Ciolacu, on Thursday evening in southern Craiova, adding that he believes that there will be no problems next year regarding the rotation of the position of prime minister.

When asked when the PSD will make the nomination for prime minister, the PSD president answered: "when the time will come", and when asked if the president Iohannis will sign the decree for a PSD prime minister, Ciolacu replied that he does not think there will be problems.

Marcel Ciolacu also said that in the situation where there are problems with the rotation, the only solution is to return to the vote of the Romanians.

"Please, at the first conference of the president, ask him the question. I believe that there are no problems with the rotation in May, absolutely none. If there are problems with the rotation in May, we have only one solution, we return to the vote of the Romanians," Ciolacu said.AGERPRES

