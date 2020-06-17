 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD's Ciolacu: We'll notify CCR regarding abuse of power for extending state of alert

stiripesurse.ro
Marcel Ciolacu

he Social Democratic Party (PSD) will notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the "abuse of power" for the extension of the state of alert, PSD Interim Chairman announced on Wednesday.

"In respect to the state of alert, last evening, at 21:30hrs, when I received the documents for publication and the address forwarded to Romania's Parliament, I found the greatest abuse of power which took place in Romania, namely the evasion of Parliament regarding the restriction of Romanians' rights and freedoms, which is explicitly stipulated in the Romanian Constitution and in countless decisions of the Court - it cannot be done without law in Parliament. In the face of this abuse, we will definitely make a reference to the CCR, a notification, respectively," Marcel Ciolacu mentioned in Parliament.

The Joint Standing Bureaus of Parliament decided on Wednesday that, for now, no vote will be cast on the Government decision regarding the extension of the state of alert.

According to parliamentary sources, the Legislature leadership decided, instead, to send a letter to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban in which to draw attention that this decision must be voted by Parliament, and the extension of the state of alert needs the approval of MPs, not only to be sent for debriefing.

The MPs also demand the PM to "read the law again."

The Government sent to Parliament on Tuesday the decision regarding the extension of the alert state. In the address, the Government writes that it was sent for "debriefing".

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.