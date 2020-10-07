PSD's Grindeanu: Gov't's measures - chaotic; decision on HORECA - unjustified

The first deputy chair of PSD (Social Democratic Paerty), Sorin Grindeanu, on Wednesday labeled as "chaotic" the Government's measures, claiming that it is "unjustified" to take, "overnight", the decision to close the restaurants and cafes, without an analysis of what is happening in the HORECA sector regarding the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

"Things are getting worse and (...) things are not getting worse only in the health area, they are getting worse and worse in the economic field, too. The measures taken by the Government, at least in the past few days, are chaotic measures, taken overnight. They have been taken without a scientific basis and without measuring an economic and social impact to provide stability and security," Grindeanu told a news conference.Asked if the closure of restaurants and cafes is justified, he said the decision was made without a point-to-point analysis, and those with businesses in the field are put in an "impossible" situation by the Government."I think what is unjustified is taking the decision fast, without, if you will, a point-to-point analysis of what is happening in the HORECA system, which means the effect of closing HORECA. We are still talking, I think, at the level of not tens of thousands, maybe even hundreds of thousands of jobs and measures taken overnight, taken yesterday and applied tomorrow. Everyone who has a business in this field is put in an impossible situation by this Government. If you look at an x-ray of outbreaks, HORECA is in last place as an outbreak in the pandemic we all live in. So, it seems to me it is a typical PNL decision, made overnight. They are pursuing only one thing: we have to show that we do, that we want to organize elections and we want to organize them as soon as possible, so that Romanians do not realize how badly we govern," Sorin Grindeanu said.