PSD's VP Tudose: It was necessary to reshuffle Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu

Mihai Tudose

Deputy Chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Mihai Tudose declared, on Tuesday, in a press conference, that the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, should have been dismissed from the Government, because "much of today's chaos", in the managed field, is because of him.

"I maintain my opinion that much of today's chaos is due to him. He had a strategy, I do not dispute that every man can have an idea, I understood. He applied his idea, he convinced why he is responsible according to his idea, the results are not the expected ones," said Tudose to the question if Virgil Popescu will be able to manage the complicated situation that is announced for next winter, told Agerpres.

Asked if it was necessary to reshuffle the liberal minister Virgil Popescu, Tudose said that "it is the problem of the prime minister", stating that his point of view is, as he also said, "yes, it was necessary to reshuffle".

