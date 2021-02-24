Publisind union protests in front of Presidential Administration

The representatives of the Publisind Federation are protesting on Wednesday in front of the Presidential Administration against the salaries' and bonuses' freezing and not indexing pensions with the inflation value, as well as for a rise in the minimum wage, linked with the prices' hikes, according to AGERPRES.

"We are public workers and this should not be a stigma! We cannot negotiate our salaries just as we cannot refuse restrictions, interdictions and the incompatibilities imposed by the law. For a decent and equitable pay we have been waiting since 2010, a year in which most of our rights were wiped out, including overtime pay. We have a new Pay Law from 2017 which was applied for only a few occupational families. But the public sector is not split into the smart guys and losers. We cannot swallow delays forever. Bonuses have been frozen since 2010. From 2021 bonuses are freezing again, and so are the wages, after only two years since the Pay framework law was applied, but they are freezing those exact wages, which are way below the level states by the law and which should be brought to a corresponding level until the year 2022. We say the austerity measures imposed by the Citu Cabinet were the final solution to the economic problems our country is going through. Raising the budget deficit is a handy pretext for all governments that are willing to slash, firstly," the unionists say in a press release.

According to them, all unions affiliated with the Publisind feel the pressure of those measures which will deepen instead of solving the wage inequities from the public system, reason why they are taking actions with the planned protests.

The Publisind Federation, affiliated with the National Union Block (BNS), totals 35,000 members from the police and border police, penitentiary and probation police, central and local public administration, social assistance, Judicial sector, sports and youth, finance and financial control, environment and State Protocol Administration (RA-APPS).

Publisind launched its protests starting with December 31, 2020.