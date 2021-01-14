Record-setting December performance for Romanian online shopping as sales jump 99 pct YoY

December 2020 set new records in terms of the number and value of orders placed with the online stores managed by the local e-commerce shopping platform MerchantPro, with YoY increases of 83 percent and 99 respectively, shows data released on Thursday by the company.

The average value of the order placed with the more than 1,500 stores operating on the SaaS-type platform remained constant in 2020 at 225 lei. December's largest order was over 40,000 euros, for specialized equipment; the most diversified order was for 301 food products.

Both the volume and value of online sales increased throughout Q4 2020, with Black Friday boosting sales by an average 43 percent compared to the same period of 2019 and the number of transactions during winter holidays jumping 83 percent. December sales for the more than 1,500 stores that use the MerchantPro e-commerce solution were 99 percent higher than in the same month of 2019.

"Romanians remained cautious when shopping offline, especially during the winter holidays, when they preferred to spend time with family, reduce exposure and avoid crowding. Obviously, the economic context also generated promotion periods and longer discounts, with the online environment becoming increasingly attractive, particularly against the background of heightened attention towards expenses," explained MerchantPro CEO Arthur Radulescu.

According to the market analysis, Monday, December 14, 2020 saw a record high number of 13,082 orders placed, compared to 7,186 orders on December 9, 2019 (also a Monday).

MerchantPro is the rebranded version of the domestic platform ShopMania BIZ, with more than 5,000 online stores having used its services in the more than 10 years since it is present on the market.