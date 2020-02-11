Red Cross: 14,500 kg of basic foods collected in first month since relaunch of Food Bank

The Romanian Red Cross collected 14,500 kg of basic non-perishable foods in the first month since the relaunch of the Food Bank, which is the equivalent of the entire quantity collected during the entire year 2019.

The foods collected in December 2019, according to a press release of the Romanian Red Cross, ensured the basic food needs for 2,150 families, for a month. Under the slogan "A Bank for Another," the campaign encourages Romanians to make Food Banking, that is to adopt a new manner of making investments in the future of our society, by making constant donations."Through the Food Bank, we address a real need of the society. Unfortunately, in Romania, 40 per cent of the population fall below the poverty line. The painful statistics show us that, last year, a quarter of the Romanians lived with less than 9 lei per day, while the fact that these persons are always worrying about tomorrow also makes them very vulnerable. Out desire is, ten years since our launch, to have more donations and to help as many families in need as possible, and especially to develop a habit of donating constantly for as many Romanians as possible," said Ioan Silviu Lefter, general manager of the Romanian Red Cross.The packages offered to those in need have a standard weight of 12 kilograms and include 2 liters of oil, 1 kilogram of sugar, 2 kilograms of flour, 1 kilogram of rice, 1 bag of pasta, 4 cans of meat or fish, canned vegetables, biscuits and other non-perishable food stuffs. One package covers the food needs of one family of three for a month and are worth 95 lei as an average.Two hypermarkets are our partners in this ever since our launch 10 years ago and their teams in the stores continue to help with implementing the programmes, by signaling the right food stuffs at the shelf for donations and placing baskets after the cash register, for everyone who wants to make a donation, in every store.The food baskets are available in all the Carrefour stores and in 59 Mega Image stores in Bucharest and in the country, added the Romanian Red Cross.