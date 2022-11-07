'Renovation Wave' program - a concrete example of NRRP implementation benefiting as many localities as possible

The 'Renovation Wave' program is a concrete example of the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) which should benefit as many territorial and administrative units as possible, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government, as he participated in the signing ceremony for 12 contracts worth over 1.4 bln RON financed under this NRRP component, told Agerpres.

The Prime Minister specified that prior to the signing ceremony of the NRRP financing contracts, a meeting was held at the Victoria Palace in the presence of EC representatives, that looked at the quarterly stages of the NRRP implementation.

Ciuca brought to mind that up until now, Romania managed to receive approval and financing for the first NRRP payment request.

"As such, alongside the pre-financing amount and the money from the first financing request, 6.35 billion euros have already been disbursed to Romania and we are in full process of preparing the next payment application, we are discussing the second request and this way we have the opportunity to talk directly to the Commission members who are present these days in Bucharest, so that we can align everything related to the reforms and investments component in this plan," Ciuca said.

Alongside Prime Minister Ciuca, Minister of Development Cseke Attila, and general director of the European Commission's Recovery and Resilience Task Force (SG RECOVER) Celine Gauer were also present at the signing of the 'Renovation Wave' contracts.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, the contracts were signed by the Bucharest Mayor, Bucharest Sector 4 mayor, the mayors of the municipalities of Buzau, Bistrita, Cluj Napoca, Oravita, Caracal, Sovata, Podul Iloaiei, Piatra Neamt, the deputy mayor of Craiova and the president of the Olt County Council.