Representatives of agricultural associations in vegetal sector advise farmers to give up protests

The representatives of the agricultural associations in the vegetal sector advise the farmers in the street to give up the protests and to wait for the deadlines decided for the implementation of the measures, at the same time asking the media to communicate in such a way that every farmer understands the fact that part of their problems were included in the minutes concluded on Monday with the minister of agriculture.

"You have a great contribution to calm down by communicating in such a way that every farmer in the street understands that part of the problems are caught here, and if they are particular problems, they can be brought to the attention of the authorities on another route, whether they are from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Transport, they can be communicated. (...) I am convinced that every point here is also found in the street and on this way and we can communicate to our colleagues, but also your press has the role to stabilize Romania and we ask you to do it. (...) That is why we ask you to be with us in the sense in which we can establish normality in Romania. Normality means dialogue", the president of the National Federation PRO AGRO, Ionel Arion said on Monday at the end of the negotiations.

He emphasized that in the document signed by the minister of agriculture and the representatives of the agricultural associations, some deadlines were assumed, so that these measures can be implemented.

The Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, and the representatives of the associations in the vegetal sector agreed on Monday to 13 requests from the farmers, after more than three hours of negotiations.