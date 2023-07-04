Research Minister Ivan: Values and integrity of USA's decision are as firm and on point as ever

The values and integrity of the decisions of the United States of America are as firm and on point 247 years after the Declaration of Independence as they were at the very start, claimed the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization, Bogdan Ivan, on Tuesday, in marking the Independence Day of the United States.

"Every year, on the 4th of July, the American people celebrate Independence Day, thus celebrating the patriotism and struggle of those who shaped a nation with a free spirit and who showed the whole world how to build a democracy. Since the Proclamation of Independence in 1776, 247 years have passed, but the values and integrity of the decisions of the United States of America have remained as firm and on point. I send my warmest wishes to the American people," the Minister wrote on his Facebook page.