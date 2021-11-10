Retirees to rally on Thursday against dwindling living standards

Two retiree organizations from the counties of Galati and Valcea, affiliated to the "Solidaritatea" National Federation of Romanian Pensioners (FNSPR) will organize on Thursday, November 11, a rally at the headquarters of the Labor Ministry and the Romanian Presidency, to protest the "degradation of the living standards of Romanians in general and of retirees in particular," the two organizations said in a release, stating also that a maximum of 100 people will participate in the protest.

On Thursday, between 11:00 and 12:30, the retirees will mount their protest in front of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, and between 13:30 and 15:00 at the Cotroceni Palace.

"Retirees are firmly and directly addressing President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis, but also the Ministry in 'his governments' which has had the most nefarious contribution to the unprecedented degradation of the living standards of Romanians in general and of pensioners in particular. This time the protest is intended to be a cry of pain and despair of the Romanian people, of those citizen categories with incomes far below subsistence level, which places them in severe poverty, as increasingly more retirees join their ranks, many of them being deprived even of the supreme right provided for in the Constitution, 'the right to life'," argue the representatives of the two organizations.

They demand urgent measures to be taken to firmly and promptly counteract the "consequences of inaction, lack of skill and empathy for Romanians", which have led to a Romanian dying of Covid every less than three minutes.

"We want the voice of today's retirees to be clearly heard by the President of Romania, by the new government - of which the retirees have high expectations - that any increase in the pension point, indexation, or whatever it is called, less than 15 percent cannot offset the disastrous effects of the rising bills, not only for natural gas and electricity, but also for the other elements the life, the very existence of Romanians depend on," they also say.

Last but not least, the protest of the FNSPR retirees is also about the unjustified refusal of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection to co-opt the federation in the Seniors National Council.