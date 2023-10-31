Right to practice, for Romanians with diplomas obtained abroad

On Monday, the Senate unanimously adopted a legislative proposal to supplement Law 200/2004, whereby Romanian graduates with diplomas obtained abroad will be able to practice after passing the admission exam in the respective profession.

The initiators of the legislative proposal, senators Daniel Fenechiu and Monica Anisie, from the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Robert Cazanciuc from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), appreciate, in the statement of reasons, that "there is no more suitable formula for verifying the knowledge of Romanian law than even the professional admission exam, which practically implies the acquisition by the candidates of the specific legislation for the organization and operation of each profession".

"The legal text in force is not clear enough and its modification is required in order not to maintain artificial barriers in the way of high-value young Romanians who studied abroad at prestigious universities and wish to return to Romania (...) to contribute to the country's development and to connect it to the highest values and technologies," according to the quoted source.

PSD senator Robert Cazanciuc points out that "the initiative restores normalcy and removes the inequities that prevented Romanian students from entering a professional body in the country and practicing on the basis of graduation diplomas obtained abroad and recognized by the Ministry of Education".

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.

AGERPRES