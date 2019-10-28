Romania among EU states where industry represents most significant economic activity

Last year, industry represented the most significant economic activity in the European Union depending on the generated production, accounting for 19.1 percent of the total gross value added and the states with the highest share were: Ireland (36.5 percent), the Czech Republic (30.2 percent), Slovenia (26.9 percent) and Romania (26.1 percent), according to the data published on Monday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

Moreover, industry was also the most significant economic activity in 2018 in Slovakia (25.7 percent), Germany (25.4 percent), Poland (25 percent) and Hungary (24.8 percent).Last year, the other important economic activities in the EU were "Wholesale and retail trade, transport, food and accommodation services" (19 percent in the EU, 20.2 percent in Romania), followed by "Public administration, defence, education, health and social assistance activities" (18.6 percent in the EU, 14.5 percent in Romania), "Professional, scientific and technical activities" (11.5 percent in the EU, 8 percent in Romania), "Real estate activities "(11.2 percent in the EU, 8.3 percent in Romania ), "Constructions" (5.5 percent in the EU, 6 percent in Romania), "Agriculture, forestry and fishing (1.6 percent in the EU, 4.8 percent in Romania), "Information and communications" (5.2 percent in the EU, 5.8 percent in Romania), "Finance and insurance" (4.9 percent in the EU, 3 percent in Romania), "Art and recreational activities (3.4 percent in the EU, similar in Romania).In 12 EU member states, "wholesale and retail trade, transport, food and accommodation services" accounted for the most significant economic activity depending on the gross value added generated. The highest percentage was registered in Lithuania (31.9 percent of total gross value added), Poland (26 percent), Cyprus (25.6 percent), Greece (25.1 percent), Latvia and Portugal (both with 24.8 percent)."Public administration, defence, education, health and social assistance activities" was the main economic activity according to the gross value added generated in five EU member states: France (22.4 percent), Denmark (21.6 percent), Belgium (21.4 percent), Sweden (21.3 percent) and the Netherlands (20.8 percent).