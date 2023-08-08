 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania cancels acquisition of multifunctional corvettes

Damen
corveta Damen

The procurement of multifunctional corvettes that started five years ago has been cancelled, Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) reports.

"The contracting authority from the Ministry of National Defence on Monday approved the cancellation of the specific procedure related to the essential acquisition programme 'Multifunctional Corvette' recommended by report by the evaluation board established under Government Decision 48 of February 15, 2018," MApN says in a press statement.

The decision to cancel the specific procedure was taken "because the bidder declared the winner has failed to sign a framework agreement within the terms requested by the contracting authority and the funds necessary to declare the business operator in the next place the winner have not been identified."

The decision to cancel the specific procedure was communicated to the three bidders on Tuesday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.