Romania cancels acquisition of multifunctional corvettes

The procurement of multifunctional corvettes that started five years ago has been cancelled, Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) reports.

"The contracting authority from the Ministry of National Defence on Monday approved the cancellation of the specific procedure related to the essential acquisition programme 'Multifunctional Corvette' recommended by report by the evaluation board established under Government Decision 48 of February 15, 2018," MApN says in a press statement.

The decision to cancel the specific procedure was taken "because the bidder declared the winner has failed to sign a framework agreement within the terms requested by the contracting authority and the funds necessary to declare the business operator in the next place the winner have not been identified."

The decision to cancel the specific procedure was communicated to the three bidders on Tuesday.