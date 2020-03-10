Romania counts for 4.94 million pensioners at February-end 2020, average pension 1,329 lei

Romania saw at the end of February 4.94 million pensioners, out of whom 375,843 pensioners who have only worked in agriculture, according to data released on Tuesday by the Public Pensions' National House (CNPP).

From the total number of pensioners, 3.855 million persons were old-age pensioners, whilst 488,191 were being granted invalidity pension, 496,825 persons were receiving survivorship pension, and 253 persons were given social aid. Out of the total of old-age pensioners, 2.242 million were women.At the end of February, the average pension parked at 1,329 lei, by 16.7 pct higher that the similar month of 2019.