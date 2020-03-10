 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania counts for 4.94 million pensioners at February-end 2020, average pension 1,329 lei

club.commonhealth.com.tw
pensie

Romania saw at the end of February 4.94 million pensioners, out of whom 375,843 pensioners who have only worked in agriculture, according to data released on Tuesday by the Public Pensions' National House (CNPP).

From the total number of pensioners, 3.855 million persons were old-age pensioners, whilst 488,191 were being granted invalidity pension, 496,825 persons were receiving survivorship pension, and 253 persons were given social aid. Out of the total of old-age pensioners, 2.242 million were women.

At the end of February, the average pension parked at 1,329 lei, by 16.7 pct higher that the similar month of 2019.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.