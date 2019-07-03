Romania-France cultural season to end July 14 with events in Carol Park

The Romania-France cultural season ends on July 14 in the Carol Park in Bucharest, where events for children, concerts and a fireworks show will be unfolded, according to French ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis.

Among the events there are culinary demonstrations, children's events, and happenings. At 18:00hrs, there will be a concert to be staged by the band Vunk and Delia.

The day ends at 22:30hrs with a fireworks show by Groupe F French band.

The season started in late November 2018 in Paris, in the presence of Presidents Klaus Iohannis and Emmanuel Macron.

"We wanted to end with a gift for the Romanian people," said Ramis.

She mentioned that under the Romania-France season, 450 projects have been conducted in 160 cities in both countries.

"We wanted it to be a season of the territories, not of the capitals," added Ramis.

Developed under the motto "Forget the clichés," the crossed season brought Romanian artists to France, and French artists to Romania from all over cultural areas. Among the venues where Romanian arts were displayed in France during the season were the Louvre Museum and the Pompidou Centre. At the same time, French artists have been invited to major Romanian festivals - the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Sibiu International Drama Festival(FITS).

The Romanian commissioner of the season, Andrei Tarnea, talked about the future of the Romania-France artistic co-operation as part of this experience.

"We would like to have a post-season that will take up not just the happy accident of the willingness of some operators to co-operate, but also a small structured support from the public administrations, which should not bear the season label but which should be done in the logic of the very existence of this season, in which these ministries will pledge to support certain projects precisely because it is important to continue what has been opened under the Romania-France season," said Tarnea.