Romania hails closing of ratification process of NATO Accession Protocol of North Macedonia

NATO

Romania, through the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) hails the closing of the ratification process of the NATO Accession Protocol of North Macedonia, after it has been ratified by Spain.

Now, says the MAE, the path is open to finalising the accession of North Macedonia to the North Atlantic Alliance. According to the procedure, after the ratification instruments are laid, the North Macedonia Republic will become the NATO 30th member state.

"Romania has strongly advocated the Euro-Atlantic perspectives of North Macedonia, being one of the first allies having ratified the Accession Protocol, in February 2019. Furthermore, Romania has constantly promoted the importance of the 'open-doors' NATO policy as a very valuable tool in the extension of the area of stability and security in the Euro-Atlantic space," the MAE informs.

