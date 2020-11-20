Romania has issued four alerts for non-compliant face masks on market from China

Romania has issued, through the RAPEX system, four alerts for non-compliant masks on the market, coming from China, bearing the CE marking, the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) announced on Friday.

"The National Authority for Consumer Protection announces that 4 more notifications from Romania, regarding alerts of non-compliant face masks on the market, have been taken over by the European Union Rapid Alert System for Non-Food Products - RAPEX", reads the Authority's press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the alerts sent by Romania, the products bear the CE marking, but are not certified as protective equipment by a relevant body, so they may not meet the health and safety requirements.

The authorities recommend withdrawing the products from the market.

"The Market Control and Surveillance Directorate within ANPC has once again demonstrated that it is dedicated to serving the citizen. All the more so in this period marked by the pandemic, we consider it our duty to pay increased attention, especially to currently indispensable products. Through the warnings issued by ANPC on behalf of our country, Romania contributes to the protection of European consumers against dangerous products that may enter the EU market," said Eduardt Cozminschi, President of ANPC.

ANPC has recently announced that it has withdrawn from the market more than 31 million protective masks, until the deficiencies are remedied, following the controls performed at national level on the market for these products, while another 90,000 masks were permanently withdrawn.

According to the president of the institution, Eduardt Cozminschi, one of the irregularities found regarding the sale of masks was the lack of the "CE" marking - certificate of conformity approved by the European Union.