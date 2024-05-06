Romania has three representatives in Top 100 of WTA rankings

The podium remained unchanged in the WTA rankings published on Monday, with Polish Iga Swiatek dominating the hierarchy with authority, by 10,910 points, followed by the Belarusian Arina Sabalenka (7,498 points) and the American Coco Gauff (7,313 points).

Romania still has three representatives in the Top 100. Thus, Sorana Cirstea is in 32nd place, down two positions, with 1,619 points. The next Romanian representative in the rankings is Ana Bogdan, 63rd place, up one place, by 1,029 points, and Jaqueline Cristian is 68th, up 5 places, by 983 points.