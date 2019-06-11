Romania is running for organisation of 2022 International Telecommunication Union Conference

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council, comprising 48 states, unanimously voted Romania's candidacy for the organization of the 2022 ITU Plenipotentiary Conference and the final designation of the country hosting this event will take place in the coming period, the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Romania's candidacy was presented by ANCOM President Sorin Grindeanu at the meeting of the ITU Council, which is taking place in Geneva from 10 to 20 June.

"It is a great honor for us to receive the endorsement of the members of the ITU Council, reflecting the confidence that Romania enjoys in the IT&C sector worldwide. The organization of the most important ITU Conference in 2022 (PP-22) will strengthen the regional and international influence of our country in a very important and dynamic field, bringing political, diplomatic, economic and social benefits," Grindeanu said.

Romania's candidacy was approved by the Government of Romania by Memorandum, on 4 April 2019, and was submitted through an official letter by the ITU secretary general.