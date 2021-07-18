Romania joins as observer-associate Community of Portuguese Speaking States

The heads of state and government of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) approved Romania's accession to the organization, as an observer-associate, during the meeting that took place in Luanda (Angola), on Saturday, July 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed.

Romania's accession to the CPLP was initiated in 2019 and involved completing all stages required by the organization's regulations. Based on the contributions of the partner institutions and the consultations with the CPLP Secretariat, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs elaborated and transmitted, on February 4, 2021, the Action Plan and the Activity Plan that formed the basis for the candidacy for obtaining the status of observer-associate. They detail how Romania will contribute and benefit from the activity of the CPLP dedicated to intensifying political and economic ties between its members, developing sectoral cooperation and promoting the Portuguese language as a vector of cultural and educational cooperation, according to a statement sent on Sunday by MAE.

According to the quoted source, the decision of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the CPLP in Luanda, which finalizes the process of Romania's accession as an observer-associate, offers new opportunities to capitalize on Romania's membership in the family of states whose official languages are Latin languages. strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Member States and those with observer-associate status in the CPLP, agerpres reports.Also, Romania's traditional vocation for dialogue, mediation and cultural integration recommends our country as an important partner for the CPLP in supporting the organization's objectives, including increasing the international profile and strengthening its economic dimension, the MAE emphasizes.