Romania joins UNICEF in World Immunisation Week 2021

UNICEF

Vaccination is a right and also a responsibility, according to Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu, who says Romania is with UNICEF in the World Immunisation Week celebrated late April.

"Vaccines save people's health and lives! They were and remain the only way for humanity to protect themselves from deadly diseases such as polio or smallpox. Now, vaccines are the only way to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and return to normal safely. Vaccination is a right and also a responsibility. It is up to each of us to make sure we take care of our health and the health of our loved ones. I want to thank once again the healthcare workers for the superhuman effort they make to both treat patients and support the mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19! The Romanian Government is with UNICEF in the World Immunisation Week, which we celebrate at the end of April, and it supports the access of children and adults to vaccines that protect their own health," Citu said on Friday in a Facebook post.

