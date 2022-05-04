Romania, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sign agreement on defence cooperation

On Wednesday, the Government approved the draft law on the ratification of the Agreement with the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on defence cooperation, which was signed in Riyadh on January 24, 2022.

The agreement includes provisions on bilateral cooperation in military training and education, information exchange, technology transfer, research and development, telecommunications, medical services, the defence industry, protection of classified information, according to a press release of the Executive.

The document also mentions the relevant authorities in the application of the Agreement, the protocols for resolving the differences, the entry into force, the duration, as well as the termination of the validity of the Agreement, the same source also shows. AGERPRES