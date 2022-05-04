 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sign agreement on defence cooperation

Inquam Photos / George Calin
armata romana

On Wednesday, the Government approved the draft law on the ratification of the Agreement with the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on defence cooperation, which was signed in Riyadh on January 24, 2022.

The agreement includes provisions on bilateral cooperation in military training and education, information exchange, technology transfer, research and development, telecommunications, medical services, the defence industry, protection of classified information, according to a press release of the Executive.

The document also mentions the relevant authorities in the application of the Agreement, the protocols for resolving the differences, the entry into force, the duration, as well as the termination of the validity of the Agreement, the same source also shows. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.