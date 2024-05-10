Subscription modal logo Premium

Romania produces more and better, PM Ciolacu says

Marcel Ciolacu conferinta PSD 9 aprilie 2024

On Friday, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu visited the Vard Shipyard in eastern Braila and a factory, Glorious Lighting, also in Braila, with 700 employees, saying that, in order for Romania to develop, infrastructure and dual education are needed to train qualified personnel, and "in both we invest billions of euros of European and government money".

"Romania produces! More and more and better. Turn off the TV when you see all kinds of people shamelessly lying to you that nothing is being produced in the country. Just today I went to the Braila shipyard, where 1,350 employees work, and to a factory with 700 employees, whose production is almost entirely for export. And I tell you honestly that I was impressed by the work of the people here, by how prepared they are and with how much passion they do their job," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He believes that important stages of development have been skipped in the last 20 years, but these can be covered with infrastructure and dual education to prepare qualified personnel.

