Romania reports 50,843 cases of acute respiratory infections, Feb. 7 - 13

The number of acute respiratory infections - clinical flu, acute upper respiratory tract infections and pneumonia - in Romania for the week February 7-13, is standing at 50,843, down from the previous week's 56,007, according to the country's National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

In the same period of the previous season there were 33,318 cases.

According to INSP, between February 7 and 13, 26 cases of clinical flu were reported nationwide, as against 60 in the same period last year.

Since the beginning of the season, 58 cases of influenza have been confirmed by lab testing.

No confirmed deaths from influenza have been reported.

According to INSP, as of February 13, 1,392,752 people had been vaccinated against influenza in groups at risk with a vaccine distributed by the Ministry of Health, Agerpres informs.