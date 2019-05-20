Romania's team wins two mentions at the International Philosophy Olympiad

Romania's philosophy team obtained two mentions at the 27th edition of the International Philosophy Olympiad (IPO), which took place in Rome between 16 and 19 May.

According to a release sent by the National Education Ministry (MEN) on Monday, the performance was obtained by Horia-Stefan Lixandru (the "Gheorghe Lazar" National College in Bucharest - who ranked 1st within the national round) and Ioan-Victor Popa (the "Saint Sava" National College in Bucharest - who ranked 2nd within the national round).

Romania's team was coordinated and accompanied by Elena Florina Otet, a teacher with the "Andrei Muresanu" High School in Brasov and founding member of the competition, as well as member of the international jury, and teacher Eugen Stoica, also a member of the international organising committee and the jury.

"The general topic of this year's competition was "Cultural Heritage and Citizenship" and occasioned academic presentations and debates for all the participants: pupils and teachers. Over 100 competitors from 48 countries (Europe, Asia, North and South America) participated in the competition, according to the MEN release.

The International Philosophy Olympiad was founded in 1993 at the initiative of a group of teachers from Bulgaria, Germany, Poland, Romania, Turkey and Hungary and it is officially recognised by UNESCO. Romania participated without interruption and hosted the competition twice in Brasov (1998) and in Iasi (2008).

Romania's delegation was welcomed and congratulated by Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu on the "Henri Coanda" International Airport.