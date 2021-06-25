Romania updates list of countries in COVID-19 red, yellow, green areas

Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Friday its list of countries or areas with high COVID-19 epidemiological risk.

"The classification of the countries/areas by the cumulative rate of COVID-19 cases in order to sort the persons arriving in Romania accordingly and subject them to quarantine is hereby approved," reads CNSU Decision 39.

Making the red area list are:* Seychelles* Uruguay* Mongolia* Columbia* Maldives* Bahrain* Namibia* Argentina* Suriname* Kuwait* Oman* Saint Kitts and Nevis* Brazil* Paraguay* Costa Rica* Chile* Trinidad and Tobago* Botswana* Bolivia* South Africa* UK* Nepal* IndiaThe following countries are in the yellow zone:* United Arab Emirates* Panama* Malaysia* Georgia* Tunisia* Sint Maarten* Guyana* Cuba* Cape Verde* Iraq* British Virgin Islands* United States Virgin Islands* Sri Lanka* ZambiaIn the green area there are:* Iran* Fiji* Dominican Republic* Peru* Russian Federation* Kyrgyzstan* Honduras* Spain* Portugal* Andorra* Belarus* Bahamas* Guatemala* Monaco* Latvia* Kazakhstan* Turkey* Saint Vincent and the Grenadines* Cyprus* Netherlands* Ireland* Denmark* Greece* Philippines* Ecuador* Slovenia* Venezuela* Sweden* Belgium* France* East Timor* Jordan* Qatar* Afghanistan* Gibraltar* Lithuania* Thailand* Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba* Jersey* El Salvador* Faroe Islands* Luxembourg* Palestine* Norway* United States of America* Libya* Cambodia* Saudi Arabia* Indonesia* Estonia* Guam* Aruba* Saint Lucia* Canada* Uganda* Switzerland* Montenegro* Croatia* Belize* Armenia* Austria* Bhutan* Ukraine* Italy* Slovakia* Germany* Mexico* French Polynesia* Cayman Islands* Serbia* Rwanda* Bangladesh* Jamaica* Eritrea* Puerto Rico* Curacao* Bulgaria* Czech Republic* Lebanon* Hungary* Japan* Finland* Moldova* Mauritius* Zimbabwe* Haiti* Liechtenstein* Liberia* Eswatini* Uzbekistan* Lesotho* Algeria* Bermuda* Taiwan* Mauritania* Bosnia and Herzegovina* Turks and Caicos* South Korea* Poland* Azerbaijan* North Macedonia* Greenland* Egypt* Papua New Guinea* Morocco* Kenya* New Zealand* Democratic Republic of Congo* Gabon* Sierra Leone* Kosovo* Pakistan* Romania* Congo* Myanmar* Angola* Guernsey* Vietnam* Barbados* Senegal* Israel* Dominica* Albania* Singapore* Malta* Nicaragua* San Marino* Malawi* Burundi* Djibouti* Brunei Darussalam* Ghana* Togo* Guinea Bissau* Madagascar* Namibia* Laos* Sudan* Somalia* Australia* Benin* Mali* Yemen* Nigeria* Niger* Burkina Faso* Central African Republic* Wallis and Futuna* Iceland* Equatorial Guinea* Isle of Man* Sao Tome and Principe* Cameroon* Antigua and Barbuda* Northern Mariana Islands* Ethiopia* Comoros* Chad* Anguilla* Syria* Tajikistan* Guinea* Ivory Coast* Mozambique* South Sudan* China* Grenada* Falkland Islands* Vatican* Marshall Islands* Micronesia* Montserrat* New Caledonia* Solomon Islands* Tanzania* Vanuatu* Western Sahara.