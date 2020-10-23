Romania welcomes permanent nationwide ceasefire in Libya

Romania is welcoming the announcement of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) regarding the conclusion on Friday of an agreement for the permanent nationwide ceasefire in Libya.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), Romania hopes that this "represents an important step forward toward the resumption of political negotiations leading to a comprehensive agreement to the benefit of the Libyan people and sustainable security in the region."The ceasefire agreement was negotiated in the October 19-23 week during security and military talks in Geneva between the Libyan parties under the aegis of the UN as part of the Berlin Process.The Berlin process was initiated at the Berlin Conference on Libya on January 19, 2020, co-chaired by the UN and Germany, and established three ways to address the Libyan crisis: political reform; economic and financial reform; security sector reform, with each of these roads having a series of concrete implementation measures. In addition, measures have been put in place to ensure compliance with the arms embargo and respect for international humanitarian law and human rights.