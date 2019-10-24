 
     
Romania wins archery bronze at CISM World Military Games

Romania's Eugen Valentin Patru won the bronze medal in men's para archery on Thursday at the World Military Games in Wuhan (China), a release informs. 

Patru defeated Sri Lankan Serasinghe Pathirana Bandula in the small final. Italian Fabio Tomasulo took home the gold and Fabian Frily of France claimed the silver. 

Romania has so far won seven medals in the Wuhan international military competition: one gold, four silver and two bronze. Alin Firfirica took the gold in men's discus, the silver winners are Ana-Maria Popescu - women's epee, Andreea Chitu - judo (women's 57-kg class), Andrei Dukov - men's freestyle wrestling (57-kg class), Suzana Georgiana Seicariu - women's freestyle wrestling (57-kg class), while orienteer Ionut Zinca and Eugen Valentin Patru - para archery, won bronze. 

The Romanian Army participates with 80 athletes and 28 coaches, medical and technical staff in the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, October 16 - 29.

