Romania2019.eu/Ciolos - Macron meeting: Strengthening East - West cohesion is cornerstone of future Europe

PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos met on Thursday in Sibiu with French President Emmanuel Macron, with the two agreeing that strengthening cohesion between the East and the West is the cornerstone of the construction of the future Europe.

Dacian Ciolos, who was in Sibiu where the informal Summit of the EU Heads of State or Government took place on May 9, said in a Facebook post that he met with Emmanuel Macron, mentioning also that in his opinion Europe has unfathomed resources to accurately and honestly write history for the benefit of all European citizens, and the Romanians have the joy and opportunity to be part of a historical project."The discussion focused on the Manifesto for Europe we launched yesterday and on the importance of proper calibration in the European construction. We agreed that strengthening cohesion between East and West is the cornerstone of the construction of the future Europe," wrote the PLUS Chairman.Dacian Ciolos added that the talks with the French President focused on preparing the pro-European group in the next Parliament that will be voted in at the May 26 elections.PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos said on Monday in Alba Iulia that in the recent months he has had several discussions with the leaders of the French En Marche and Spanish Ciudadanos parties to form a new center-right political group in the future European Parliament.