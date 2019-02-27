Romania2019.eu/Romanian Presidency launches debate on artificial intelligence in digitalized post-2020 Europe

Romania's Presidency of the Council of the EU is launching a strategic and political debate on the future of a highly digitized Europe post-2020, addressing topics such as artificial intelligence and cyber security, the Communications Ministry informs in a release.

This strategic debate is the central objective of an informal meeting of EU Communications Ministers, which will take place in Bucharest on Friday. The meeting is organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Society (MCSI) and is preceded on Thursday by the Third Ministerial Conference with the Eastern Partnership states (PaE).Minister of Communications Alexandru Petrescu presides over the two large-scale events in the digital domain. The meetings are attended by Andrew Ansip, Vice-President of the European Commission responsible for the Digital Single Market, EU communications ministers, delegates of international financial institutions, representatives of the Information and Communication Technology and Civil Society Associations."Romania is now the main pole of debate at European level in the field of digitization in the context of the two events under the aegis of the Presidency of Romania at the EU Council. For two days in Bucharest, together with my counterparts at European level and high-level representatives of the Commission, we will have a hands-on discussion on the digital future of Europe, about the challenges and opportunities in meeting the common goal of increasing the competitiveness of the European economy, in order to ensure the technological autonomy of the EU in terms of technology. We want Europe to become a global leader on all digital levels: 5G technology, artificial intelligence, cyber security, high-performance computing, Big Data," said Communications Minister Alexandru Petrescu.Artificial intelligence, as a subject of great political and economic importance for Europe, is the main topic on the agenda of the meeting."Beyond the numerous applications of artificial intelligence in the economy, its technological aspects entail an ongoing effort of innovation and research. In order to ensure a rigorous technologically-grounded discussion, to set investment priorities and to prepare a framework for robust regulation, I think it is appropriate to address the issue of artificial intelligence within our high-level sectoral meetings, as well," the Communications minister added.