Romanian Air Force aircraft, US strategic bombers in Allied Sky 2020 exercise

Six Romanian Air Force aircraft, along with allied aircraft and US strategic B-52 Stratofortress bombers, participated in the multinational air exercise Allied Sky 2020 on Friday.

According to a post on the Romanian Air Force's Facebook page, the exercise aimed to strengthen the North Atlantic Alliance's reinsurance measures in South-Eastern Europe, also contributing to increasing Romania's confidence in the involvement of the US in ensuring regional security.

In the Romanian airspace, the exercise was coordinated by the Air Operations Component of the Romanian Air Force and the US Air Force deployed in Europe (USAFE) and included interception and escort missions carried out with MiG-21 LanceR and F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 71st Air Base in Campia Turzii and the 86th Air Base in Borcea, together with an American B-52 Stratofortress aircraft.

The participation of the Romanian aircraft in this type of activities allows the training of the personnel in carrying out such missions and contributes to the development of the multinational cooperation in the aviation field by applying common procedures, informs the quoted source.