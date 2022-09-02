Romanian Air Force to put up show at BIAS 2022

The Romanian Air Force, co-organiser of the Bucharest International Air Show & General Aviation Exhibition (BIAS) 2022, on Saturday will put up a show that includes solo flights, formation flyovers and tactical exercises by F-16 Fighting Falcon, IAR 99 Falcon, C-27J Spartan, Antonov AN-26, IAR-330 Puma, IAR-316 Alouette and IAK-52 aircraft.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see F-16 Fighting Falcon, C-27J Spartan, AN-30, IAR-330 Puma, IAK-52, IAR-99 Falcon and the Vlaicu II monoplane aircraft in a static exhibition, along with artillery and anti-aircraft, radar and EOD hardware, the Romanian Air Force reports in a social media post, told Agerpres.

At the same time, visitors of all ages can try the IFR flight simulators "ELITTE PI-135", "Flight Simulator X" and "IAR 316B."

Foreign military partners from the US, Italy and Slovenia have also announced their participation and dynamic shows.

Aircraft from the US, Canada, Slovakia, Hungary and Germany are on display in a static exhibition.

This year, the Year of Smaranda Braescu, two important moments in the life and career of the so-called Queen of the Air are celebrated: her 125th birth anniversary and 90 years since she broke the overall parachuting height record, jumping from around 7,000 metres.

The 12th edition of the Bucharest International Air Show & General Aviation Exhibition takes place on Saturday on the premises of the Aurel Vlaicu Bucharest Baneasa International Airport and Romaero.

Admission to BIAS 2022 is free.