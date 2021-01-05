Romanian Cycling Federation has to organize elections for office of president

The Romanian Cycling Federation will have to organize a General Assembly for the election of its new president, as the existing statute does not specify that the interim could be taken over by another person within the institution, the Minister of Youth And Sports Eduard Novak, who held the position of president at the Federation, told AGERPRES.

"Our statute is very old and does not provide for any delegation of office or anything like that. After the last consultations with our lawyers, elections for presidency have to be organized. And then the election of the federation members later in the spring. This is the most appropriate solution, because the statute does not provide for anything, either by resignation, delegation or anything else," Novak said.

The former president of the Romanian Cycling Federation, Eduard Novak, took over the mandate of Minister of Youth and Sports in the Citu government, at the end of last year, at the proposal of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR). He was president of the Romanian Cycling Federation since 2013.