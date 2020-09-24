Romanian Gendarmerie's head Bogdan Enescu, indicted for usurping his position

The head of the Romanian Gendarmerie, Bogdan Enescu, has been indicted by the prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in a case in which he is accused of usurping his position, DNA reported on Thursday.

According to a DNA release sent to AGERPRES, the military prosecutors with the National Anticorruption Directorate - the Service for carrying out criminal prosecution in cases related to corruption offenses committed by the military staff ordered the criminal investigation against Bogdan Enescu, colonel at the date of the deeds and at present inspector general of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie, for committing the crime of usurpation of civil servant office and against Constantin Florea, brigadier general, at the time of the deeds general inspector of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie and currently Chief Inspector of the Dolj County Gendarmerie Inspectorate, for the same crime (3 material documents).

In the same case, Ionut-Catalin Sindile is also prosecuted, colonel in reserve, at the date of the deeds general inspector of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie, former commander of the "Mihai Viteazul" Application School for Officers of the Romanian Gendarmerie, for committing the crime of usurping his civil servant position.

The prosecutors note in the ordinances that the three allegedly collected, during 2020, money rights in the total amount of 79,852 lei representing overtime, without any legal justification based on any provision of the hierarchical superior and without any reason to justify the operative of unforeseen character of the activities unfolded.

AGERPRES .